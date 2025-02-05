Missing from home: Police searching for missing Halifax woman not seen for five days
Lorraine Siddall, 62, was last seen in the Dryclough Lane area on Halifax on Friday.
She is described as white and slim, with fair shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a black top and bottoms, a blue zip-up hoodie, brown boots and a red zip-up jacket.
Police say she is believed to still be in Halifax.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anybody who has seen Lorraine or knows where she is to please get in touch.
"You can contact West Yorkshire Police by online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0601 of February 2.”