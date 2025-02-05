A search is underway for Halifax woman who disappeared five days ago.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Siddall, 62, was last seen in the Dryclough Lane area on Halifax on Friday.

She is described as white and slim, with fair shoulder-length hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black top and bottoms, a blue zip-up hoodie, brown boots and a red zip-up jacket.

Lorraine Siddall

Police say she is believed to still be in Halifax.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anybody who has seen Lorraine or knows where she is to please get in touch.

"You can contact West Yorkshire Police by online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0601 of February 2.”