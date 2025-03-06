Missing from home: Search launched for Calderdale teen not seen for over 24 hours
Fifteen-year-old Harrison Rock is from Sowerby Bridge and was last seen yesterday morning in Luddenden.
He was reported missing last night.
He is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has brown hair.
He also has links to the Middlesborough area.
Officers say they are concerned for Harrison’s welfare.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale District Police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 referencing police log 2072 of March 5.