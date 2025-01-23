Missing Halifax man has been found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they have found a Halifax man who was missing.

Officers had said they were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 52-year-old, who disappeared from Siddal yesterday afternoon.

Police have said this morning that he has now been found, safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat .