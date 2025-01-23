Missing Halifax man has been found
Police say they have found a Halifax man who was missing.
Officers had said they were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 52-year-old, who disappeared from Siddal yesterday afternoon.
Police have said this morning that he has now been found, safe and well.
They thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
