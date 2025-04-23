Missing person: Appeal to trace missing 13-year-old boy as police are 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 08:37 BST
Police in West Yorkshire are appealing for the public’s help to find Antonio Shay Patrick Latouche who has been reported missing from Hebden Bridge.

Antonio, 13, was reported missing on Monday afternoon (Tuesday) and was last seen at Mytholmroyd railway station.

It's thought he might have travelled to Manchester.

He is described as black, 5 ft tall and of slim build.

Antonio Shay Patrick LatoucheAntonio Shay Patrick Latouche
Antonio Shay Patrick Latouche

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Antonio’s welfare and are appealing for anyone with any information about his whereabouts to please get in touch.

Anyone with any information can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 0978 of 21/04.

