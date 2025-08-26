Missing person: Police searching for missing Halifax woman say she has been found safe

Police are thanking everyone who shared the appeal for a missing woman from Halifax.

The 71-year-old was reported missing yesterday evening (Monday) from the King Cross area of Halifax.

She has now been found safe.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Helen Mills, who was previously the subject of a missing person appeal in the Halifax area, has been found safe.

“Thank you to all those who shared our appeal, which assisted in our enquiries to locate her.”