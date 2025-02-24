Money advice service in Calderdale given grant by Morrisons for life-changing project

A money advice service in Calderdale has received a £10,000 grant from Morrisons for one of its projects.

Noah’s Ark, based in Ovenden, is a mental health and anti-poverty charity that is now in its 25th year.

They began their Carpets Like a Boss project in the summer of 2023, which recycles carpets that would otherwise go to landfill, into people’s homes.

The scheme has since helped hundreds of people across the borough be able to afford to carpet their homes, who would otherwise have struggled to do so.

Andrew Sykes at Noah's Ark Centre, Ovenden.

Andrew Sykes, from Noah’s Ark, says the help people have been given through the project has been life-changing.

"It's great news that Morrisons have awarded us this grant. The grant will be used to help with the cost of carpet fitting and sundry items such as underlay,” he said.

“Our carpet project is pushing towards 400 homes carpeted across Calderdale but it comes with considerable expense for Noah's Ark, so this grant will be a bit help with that.

“When we started on our carpet journey, we had no idea where it would take us and just how much need was out there. It's been really eye opening just how many individuals and families are living in homes without carpets down.

"The feedback we get is heartwarming and we never knew just how much of an impact the project would have."