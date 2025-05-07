Money advice service in Calderdale left with extensive damage after break-in over Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A money advice service in Calderdale is counting the cost of a break-in at their premises over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noah’s Ark, in Ovenden, provide counselling, psychological therapies and specialist money advice.

Their building was broken into, causing extensive damage which they say has left them with an expensive repair bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, Noah’s Ark said: “Over the course of the bank holiday weekend our building was broken into.

Some of the damage at Noah's Ark

"The perpetrators climbed onto the roof at the rear of our building, removed stone slates and entered the loft space. They then kicked the ceiling through and broke into one of our offices.

"The damage caused is extensive and will be expensive for us to repair, notwithstanding the amount of time key staff had to spend on this today liaising with the police and building contractors.

"Sorry but this just isn’t fair. Charities like ours work tirelessly to serve our community and we don’t deserve this.

"If anyone has any information about who did this or saw anything suspicious over the weekend, please get in touch.”