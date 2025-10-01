More people urged to sign up to Calder Valley's car share scheme

One of the POD cars

A car share scheme in the Calder Valley is urging more people to sign up to the idea.

POD was launched in February in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, and is a community-run initiative offering hybrid cars for hire through a dedicated app.

It has three cars in service in Hebden Bridge and one in Todmorden, with a second car soon to be used in Todmorden.

Rose Wheeler, chair of the scheme, said: "We have 60 users and our aim is about 80 users. Then we think we’ll be at capacity.

"In our publicity sessions, leafleting in the market for example, it’s striking how many people respond by saying they would now consider giving up owning their own car.

"I think the pace of enrolling new POD users has been fine. It’s a very thorough process - required by our insurance company and carried out face to face, together with an induction to explain how the app and the car works.

"So we’re very happy with our progress.

"And we’ve recruited a team of volunteers at Todmorden and in Hebden Bridge who carry out weekly cleaning and checking tasks."

Those behind the initiative say each shared car can replace around 17 owned vehicles, reducing congestion and helping the environment.

"We’re making sure POD works for everyone," Rose added.

"We have cars with child seats and cycle racks, so families and cyclists can easily get where they need to go.

"We’ve also applied for grant funding to make one vehicle adaptable with hand-controlled pedals, helping disabled drivers benefit from car sharing too."