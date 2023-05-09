More than 150 people discover the history of the community at Halifax church open day

Back in January 2022 the church graveyard at Christ Church Mount Pellon, most of the 2,226 graves (with 8,500 residents), were completely covered in 6ft of thick brambles.

A group of volunteers from the church and community, along with the help of a £500 grant for gardening equipment from the Calderdale Ward Forum Grant, transformed an overgrown graveyard into a memorial park fit for heroes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the open day there were more than 150 visitors from the community and a dozen bikers from Castleford of the Crusaders Forces Support Group MCC.

Graveyard Tour

David Ramanauskas, a member of the church and author of the book Supernatural Evidence for God, led three guided tours of the graveyard and church.

David also led a service of remembrance at the graveside of the seven soldiers, along with Captain John Hogg from the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Association. Also in attendance were two buglers and a standard bearer from the Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the church were a number of exhibition stands with more information on those who were laid to rest in the church grounds.

Refreshments of tea, coffee cakes and biscuits were provided for free, and the donations of £436 will go towards the upkeep and transformation of the graveyard.

David Ramanauskas leading tours of the graveyard and memorial service

Volunteers work every Saturday morning from 10am to 12.30pm followed by a homemade soup lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad