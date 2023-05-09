News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
16 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
1 hour ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

More than 150 people discover the history of the community at Halifax church open day

Christ Church in Pellon, Halifax hosted an open to provide residents the chance to discover the history of the community at Christ Church and plans for the future.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Back in January 2022 the church graveyard at Christ Church Mount Pellon, most of the 2,226 graves (with 8,500 residents), were completely covered in 6ft of thick brambles.

A group of volunteers from the church and community, along with the help of a £500 grant for gardening equipment from the Calderdale Ward Forum Grant, transformed an overgrown graveyard into a memorial park fit for heroes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the open day there were more than 150 visitors from the community and a dozen bikers from Castleford of the Crusaders Forces Support Group MCC.

Graveyard TourGraveyard Tour
Graveyard Tour
Most Popular

David Ramanauskas, a member of the church and author of the book Supernatural Evidence for God, led three guided tours of the graveyard and church.

David also led a service of remembrance at the graveside of the seven soldiers, along with Captain John Hogg from the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Association. Also in attendance were two buglers and a standard bearer from the Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside the church were a number of exhibition stands with more information on those who were laid to rest in the church grounds.

Refreshments of tea, coffee cakes and biscuits were provided for free, and the donations of £436 will go towards the upkeep and transformation of the graveyard.

David Ramanauskas leading tours of the graveyard and memorial serviceDavid Ramanauskas leading tours of the graveyard and memorial service
David Ramanauskas leading tours of the graveyard and memorial service

Volunteers work every Saturday morning from 10am to 12.30pm followed by a homemade soup lunch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: 17 cinemas and theatres in Halifax and Calderdale over the years
Buglers and Standard BearerBuglers and Standard Bearer
Buglers and Standard Bearer
Related topics:HalifaxVolunteers