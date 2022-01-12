Morning fundraiser to help restore Rastrick church's organ

The organ at St John's Church, Rastrick.

Coffee and bacon or sausage sandwiches will be available on Saturday, January 15 in the community hall at the back of the Rastrick church from 10am to noon.

There will also be the chance to learn more about how the instrument will work when fully restored.

The organ started its life in a cinema in Harrogate, over 100 years ago. It was then installed at St John's in the 1950s.

The total cost of the organ restoration is £75,426.