Morrisons backs Brighouse climbing charity’s ‘positive fear’ approach to kids’ mental health

Following a donation of £8,120 from the Morrisons Foundation, Brighouse climbing charity ROKT Foundation has joined forces with Invictus Wellbeing Foundation to support 100 young people through their innovative climbing and counselling courses.

By putting climbing and urban activity at the heart of the project to harness positive fear, it will offer young people the chance to try activities that challenge, stimulate and improve their mental health.

Katie Kinsella, Director for Community and Business Engagement at ROKT Foundation explains: “Working with Invictus Wellbeing, our sessions are designed to explore ‘positive fear’ to encourage peer support and provide the opportunities for future development. It could be life-changing for so many young people, which is why this amazing donation from Morrisons Foundation is so vital.

Donation to ROKT from Morrisons

“This project will include workshops with practitioners on topics such as bullying, self-harm and self-esteem, combined with a six session accredited National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme (NICAS) programme."

Joseph Clark-Bland, Morrisons Foundation Specialist presented the donation to the charity saying: “It was a pleasure to visit ROKT Foundation to see the great work they are delivering to help young people with mental health issues from across our local community.

“Children from all walks of life struggle with their mental health and I’m very proud that we’ve been able to make this donation to help provide vital support for their wellbeing.”