Morrisons Todmorden set to raise money this childhood cancer awareness month

Staff from Todmorden will hold a tombola for Morrisons’ charity partner Young Lives vs Cancer and between 6 to 19 the store will hold a tombola and bucket collections through out this period.

The charity is calling on the people of Todmorden to show their support for children with cancer by wearing a Young Lives vs Cancer gold ribbon pin badge The limited edition badges will be available at Morrisons throughout September for a suggested donation of £1.

Morrisons Todmorden will also be hosting a bucket collection in store this month. Young Lives vs Cancer volunteers will be bringing their biggest smiles and encouraging shoppers to donate whatever they can to support children and young people with cancer.

Shavon Pointon, Community Champion at Morrisons Todmorden said: “We’re all really looking forward to fundraising for this, tombolas are always fun and will hopefully provide lots of much needed funds for the charity. we’ll also have things such as coloring competitions, sweets for sale and guess how many golden sweets in the jar.

"We are proud to be fundraising for Young Lives vs Cancer this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Every pound raised and every pin badge sold helps Young Lives vs Cancer be there to help families in Todmorden and around the UK cope following a devastating cancer diagnosis.

"We are looking forward to welcoming this year’s volunteers into our stores to help us raise money for young people with cancer. The bucket collections are a great chance for our customers to learn more about the charity and give what they can while shopping.”

Holli Kellett, Morrisons partnership lead at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Morrisons Todmorden for organising such fantastic Childhood Cancer Awareness Month fundraising. All of the money raised throughout the month will support young people whose lives have been put on hold by cancer.