Much-loved community centre to re-open in north Halifax

A much-loved community centre that has been at the heart of a north Halifax district for decades is to re-open.

Closed since 2018, the Mixenden Activity Centre will re-open under the management of the North Halifax Partnership (NHP), with plans to transform the centre into a vibrant community hub shaped by local people.

As part of its commitment to community-led development, NHP will invite local residents to share their ideas for the future of the centre. The launch phase will highlight the building’s rich heritage while focusing on jointly creating new activities and services with the community.

Carly Mullaney, Mixenden Activity Centre manager at NHP, said: “We know how important the centre is to local people. Our vision is to work with residents, partners, and groups so the centre becomes a thriving space full of opportunity for everyone.”

The reopening is being supported by a range of funding sources, including Active Calderdale, Calderdale Council, NHP and UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The funding will initially cover the appointment of a dedicated centre co-ordinator who will manage day-to-day operations and help secure the long-term future of the building.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “Having Mixenden Activity Centre back will be another great boost for the area, following other recent additions to community facilities like Mixenden Hub and improvements to Beechwood and Sunny Bank parks.

“The centre’s reopening is one of many examples of investment in north Halifax, which supports our priorities for thriving towns and places and reduced inequalities. Partnership work with the community, including the 10-year North Halifax Strategy, is transforming the area to bring hope, opportunity and economic benefits, creating a place that local people can take even more pride in.”

A soft launch event is being planned for August 30, giving local people the chance to tour the refreshed space, share their ideas, and celebrate the return of this much-needed community asset.