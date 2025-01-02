Mum from Elland shares her story of how personal tragedy led to setting up charity to help others

Emma Beal with her mum Christine

A personal tragedy sparked a mum from Elland into setting up a charity which could ultimately help millions of people.

Christine Beal co-founded My Mito Mission after losing her daughter, Emma, to the little known condition Mitochondrial Disease.

It’s complex life-limiting condition but, essentially, mitochondrial are like little battery packs inside every cell in the body converting food and oxygen into energy and if they don’t work properly they can have a major impact on people’s main organs and health.

Mitochondria are fundamental to basic wellbeing and general health but around one in 5,000 people suffer from the condition which makes it one of the most common genetic ones. There is no known cure although research is ongoing, thanks to My Mito Mission and others.

Symptoms can start at any age and can involve any organ in the body with Emma suffering severe problems to her heart and brain.

Christine, a former Calderdale councillor, stresses that mitochondrial dysfunction is now known to be a factor in some of the most common and well-known medical conditions and diseases such as cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s, strokes, sepsis, diabetes, epilepsy and even Covid 19.

“This is why research into Mitochondrial Disease is so critical,” said Christine. “It can help in the treatment and research for many other conditions which is why we say that mitochondrial research matters to millions.

“Our new slogan is Mito Matters To Me as it really does matter to everyone. How well our mitochondria work dictates our general wellbeing and vitality and how well we age so it really is important to us all.

“The more money we can put into mitochondrial research, the more a lot of other conditions could benefit.”

Christine added: “Although there is no cure for Mitochondrial Disease, treatments to manage symptoms are available and there is active research taking place globally to find treatments and a cure for the underlaying mitochondrial disfunction. Thanks to research, we are learning more daily about mitochondrial disease.”

Christine’s daughter Emma was studying animal science at Nottingham University and was just about to take her finals when she suddenly became ill at the age of 21 in 2010.

She was too unwell to take her exams and spent a month in Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after damage was diagnosed to her heart and brain.

“We were totally oblivious that anything was wrong until this point so it came as a terrible shock,” said Christine. “Even at that early point, doctors thought it could be Mitochondrial Disease as two major organs were impacted but it was another five years before the diagnosis was confirmed.

“We began setting the charity up with Emma very much at the heart of it in summer 2017, but she unexpectedly died in the September and so we launched Emma’s Mission at her funeral with very heavy hearts but knowing it’s what she would have wanted.

“At that time there was a great charity called The Lily Foundation which helped children with Mitochondrial Disease but nothing for adults and Emma was so keen for us to do something for all age groups. People with the illness were feeling so isolated.”

The charity operates very differently from most others in that it focuses on people with the condition and each has their own Mito Mission to raise as much awareness and funds as they can into the condition and research into it.

For more details visit www.mymitomission.uk.