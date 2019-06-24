Music lovers set to flock to Halifax’s Piece Hall this weekend

Forget Glastonbury, thousands of music-lovers will be flocking to The Piece Hall this weekend for a series of big-name gigs.

Calderdale’s own feast for the ears kicks off on Thursday with Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mac DeMarco, who plays a special live show ahead of the release of his fourth album.

Support comes from Yellow Days, Amyl and The Sniffers and Halifax’s own Working Men’s Club.

Then on Friday, Halifax-born rockers Embrace will take to the stage for a special sell-out homecoming show celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out.

They will be supported by special guests Reverend and the Makers, Sleeper and Hope and Social.

It is the turn of folk rock band The Levellers on Saturday, supported by Terrorvision, Ferocious Dog, Eureka Machines and Therapy?

And on Sunday, Mercury Prize-winning rock giants Elbow will close the weekend with an epic sell-out performance.

The Piece Hall will shut to the public at 1pm each day from Thursday until Sunday to prepare for the concerts. Piece Hall businesses will be opening as usual until 1pm on each of those days.

For those keen to make a day of it, The Grayston Unity, at Wesley Court, Halifax, will host a warm-up for the Elbow gig from 1.30pm on Sunday with local acts AfterLife, Goldfish Bowl, £2 The Band and Regiment.

For more information, visit www.piecehall.co.uk.