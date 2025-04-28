Myrtle Park: Community's joy as refurbished Halifax play area officially opens

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
There were games, face painting, a scavenger hunt and plenty of fun as a community celebrated the official opening of a refurbished Halifax play area.

Ovenden and Illingworth Residents Association have worked with ward councillors and Calderdale Council’s Active Calderdale to give Myrtle Park in Illingworth a huge revamp.

They were inspired to carry out the total refurbishment of the area after hearing of a boy who wanted to play on the swings but could not because of the dilapidated state the park had fallen into.

Using a grant from the previous Conservative government, a new playground, outdoor gym and fruit orchard have been created.

Saturday saw the official opening of Myrtle Park, with people invited to enjoy a host of activities including a bike give away, boxing demonstration and street games.

Ovenden and Illingworth Residents Association gave thanks to all involved, especially the community for getting behind the project.

