Nearly £100,000 in overpayments uncovered by Calderdale Council benefit fraud team

Almost £100,000 in overpayments was uncovered by Calderdale Council’s benefit investigation team last year.

During 2024-25, the team identified £30,905 in rent allowance overpayments and £54,550 in council tax overpayments, audit councillors heard.

They received 591 referrals about these issues from both the public - via the council’s fraud hotline and its website – and staff from within the service.

Of these, 484 cases were referred onwards to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), of which 64 were accepted by the DWP for investigation.

And in all, 124 compliance cases were closed during the year, the council’s audit committee were told.

Councillors also heard that during 2024-25, referrals concerning a school employee, employee insurance, a grant claimant, employee council tax fraud and fee avoidance were received by the council’s internal audit team.

There were two residual cases open from 2023-24 in respect of false expense claims and an employee abusing their position but these are both due to be closed, councillors heard.

Three information requests regarding potential insurance and benefits frauds have also been received during the year and, while checks have been carried out, the cases remain open in the event of further queries about them arising, said head of internal audit Victoria Clegg in her report.

Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked about the case involving employee council tax fraud.

Ms Clegg said the case was still under investigation so she could not say what the consequences would be.

In general terms, potential actions if cases were proved include disciplinary action or even dismissal.