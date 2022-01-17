New Calderdale campaign to help you get fit and healthy for 2022

As well as annual one-off payment options, membership options launched for the new year include a ‘no tie-in’ monthly membership.

This rolling Direct Debit option can be cancelled at any time with 30 days’ notice.

Both options offer unlimited use of centres across the borough, at Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and North Bridge in Halifax.

Fitness centre in Brighouse

This includes access to over 100 fitness classes a week, use of swimming and gym facilities and off-peak badminton and table tennis.

In addition, pay as you go is still offered. All sites are now ‘cashless’, but card payment options are available and sessions can also be booked in advance online.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “Many of us will be starting 2022 with resolutions to improve our fitness and live a healthier and more active life and we’re ready to welcome people to our sports facilities to help them achieve their goals.

"We also understand that we continue to live in uncertain times and our latest sports membership campaign reflects the need for flexible options if people’s circumstances change.

“We’re confident that once people sign up and use our great facilities, they’ll want to keep using our centres and continue experiencing the many benefits that come with being more active.”