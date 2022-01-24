New community squash project to support men's mental health in Calderdale

The project, which will run between 12pm and 1.30pm every Thursday for 12 months, has been generously funded by Community Foundation for Calderdale who work tirelessly with local charities and organisations to address inequalities and promote opportunities for those who need it most in the valley.

Bounce Back sessions will be held at Old Crossleyans Squash Club, home of Calder Community Squash. Each session will involve a 60 minute squash coaching session followed by an opportunity to socialise over refreshments. Sessions will be for all abilities, allowing participants to gain the benefits of exercise whilst being in a supportive and friendly environment.

Calder Community Squash was set up last year by Aron Harper-Robinson in an effort to make positive changes within the community and society at large. Since becoming a community interest company CCS has gone from strength to strength working with people from all walks of life. This year CCS has secured funding to continue working with the young people from the Madni Mosque community in Park Ward through its ‘Squash from the Mosque’ project as well as a project delivering sessions to those who have worked tirelessly as carers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, CCS will be working with local youth clubs as part of an early crime intervention programme, as well as continuing its work with people with disabilities and local schools.