New concept Halifax store with thousands of used cars to create more jobs in the area

The car retailer already operates a large store in Wakefield and has selected Halifax as the home of its latest Express store.

Nigel Hurley, CEO of CarShop, goes on to explain: “CarShop Express Halifax builds on the extremely successful Express store concept that already exists in Leicester and Leighton Buzzard, and combines this with CarShop’s larger, original stores to hold 70 cars that have been hand-picked to cater for the local area.

“It’s the best of both worlds and we’re hoping that it will encourage our Yorkshire customers to browse, hold and buy their cars with even more ease and speed than ever before.”

CarShop Express Halifax

The store will take the place of the former VW dealership on Halifax Road, which closed in 2019.

Mr Hurley added: “While this Express store is a completely new concept that allows customers to design their own purchasing experience, it still holds CarShop’s important core principles front and centre.

“This includes every car coming with a complete quality and safety check, three-month CarShop Warranty and Price Match Promise with fixed costs meaning there’s no awkward bargaining or price negotiations. Plus, our Express specialists will be able to take customers through our flexible finance options so they can find a way to fund their car that suits them. All of this helps us to ensure the customer has a relaxed and enjoyable buying experience as possible.”

The new store will open its doors to the public on Monday 1st November.

CarShop Express Halifax

Fifteen new positions have been created as a result of this opening – the majority of which are Express Specialists who support the customer the whole way through their buying journey, making for a really personalised experience.

Paul Harnett, the Head of Business at CarShop Express Halifax who previously led the CarShop Manchester team, said: “I’m really excited to be involved in the opening and running of CarShop Express Halifax – the first store of its kind in the UK through combining the Express experience with having a selection of cars on-site and a large service centre to cater for the local area.

“Plus, I live in Wakefield, so I’m looking forward to being able to spend more time at home with family rather than on the road.

“If you’re thinking about buying a car, or part-exchanging your old one, then please do get in touch – our small team of friendly colleagues would be more than happy to help. Equally, if anyone has any suggestions for a deserving local charity we can support as a business, then please do let us know!”