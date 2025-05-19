New era for care home in Calderdale as it celebrates re-opening

A care home in Halifax has re-opened after being taken over by a nearby residential home.

Park View is the sister home of Lee Mount care home, with the same management team and staff, and has been under renovation for the last two years.

It now includes a cinema, creative room with therapy kitchen, self service ice cream cart, self service cafe, sensory area and exercise area.

The home will be offering 24 hour dementia care as well as respite and day care services.

The home is officially re-opened

Manjinder Dhiman, manager of Lee Mount, said: “It’s been a long journey for us but we have been able to pull off something really remarkable with the facilities and layout of Park View.

"We wanted to have an open plan, activities based layout where people are free to walk about and use the facilities when they want to.

"We have really created a space where we know people will thrive and have the best quality of life going forward, as all the design and layout is from our own research over the years at Lee Mount.”

An open day was held to celebrate the re-opening of the home, which was attended by the Mayor of Calderdale.