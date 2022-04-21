A new, all-weather, three lane practice facility on the ground and also that of disabled toilet facilities in the club’s function room was opened.

The practice facility was undertaken with the help of a £27,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects and the work was completed before the start of the season to allow the players the best possible preparation.

The disabled toilet facilities were supported by grant awards from Todmorden Town Council, Crook Hill windfarm Community Benefit Fund, Bruce Wake Charitable Trust and a generous donation from the Horsfall family.

New facilities officially opened at Walsden Cricket Club

Councillor Mary Carrigan said: “I welcome this opportunity to see what can be achieved through the hard work and commitment of the club members and I am delighted that Todmorden Town Council was able to assist them with a grant of £3,000.

"Our grant, combined with grants from other funders, the club’s own money and a generous donation from the Horsfall family, helped to fund the new Disabled Toilet Facilities that open today.”

The new disabled toilet facility was then officially opened by Mr Stuart Horsfall.