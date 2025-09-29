New film showing Calderdale's heritage by air to be released next month

A new film showing the heritage of Calderdale by air will be released next month.

Calderdale’s Heritage By Air is the 21st film that Peter Thornton has been involved with after forming Pathways Productions along with first Ray Riches, Michael Gill, Trevor Simpson and Mark Sykes.

This year’s film starts in Halifax with the Piece Hall and Minster before searching out the other buildings of note in the town, with drone views provided by Mark Sykes, an aerial photographer.

The film then shows Brighouse, including the Salvation Army headquarters in the town before discovering Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve on the way to Elland.

A still from the film

The famous organ at the Rex Cinema along with Dobson’s Sweets where Yorkshire Mixtures are seen to be made are part of Elland, the 400 steps of Wainhouse Tower at King Cross are scaled before Sowerby Bridge and then Luddenden Foot and Mytholmroyd are visited.

In Hebden Bridge, the film visits the Picture House and the Birchcliffe Centre along with the housing and canal. Flying over Hardcastle Crags, Blakedean and the Bridestone Rocks, the film arrives at Todmorden.

Featuring in this section is the Hippodrome Theatre, the largest independently run volunteer theatre in the UK, owned and managed by the Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The film ends by climbing to Stoodley Pike, an iconic monument located on the moors above the villages of Lumbutts and Mankinholes – a popular destination for hikers, particularly those walking the Pennine Way.

The film is 90 minutes in length and is priced at £12.99 plus postage on DVD and USB.

It will be available to stream in a months’ time. For more information, visit www.pathwaysvideo.co.uk.