New food bank alternative launched by Calderdale charity that also saves them from loan sharks

The Focus4Hope Food Club, based in Brighouse, aims to reduce dependency on food banks and free food parcels by providing a sustainable low-cost food market.

Run by charity Focus4Hope and Calderdale Credit Union, it also includes easy access to the credit union so that people are discouraged from turning to loan sharks and giving those who may have never had a bank account to put money away for the first time in their lives.

Juli Thompson, is CEO of Inn Churches who are bringing the scheme to Calderdale after success in Bradford.

The launch of the new project

"We are really excited to bring FoodSavers to Calderdale,” she said. “The success of FoodSavers in Bradford has been such a good news story in the face of the adversity of the cost of living crisis.

"We have been inspired by the enthusiasm of Focus4Hope and Calderdale Credit Union in embracing this model.”

She said around 60 people have signed up so far to the scheme to better-manage their finances.

Focus4Hope Food Club is open on Fridays and offers high quality fresh and store cupboard food for a low weekly membership fee.

On the Friday shopping day, there will also be the opportunity to enjoy a free warm drink and slice of cake as well as the chance to talk to one of the Focus4Hope team.

There will also be computers available for use as well as the chance to browse for bargain items in the charity’s Replenish store.