News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

New food bank alternative launched by Calderdale charity that also saves them from loan sharks

Dozens of people in Calderdale have signed up to a new scheme that will help them save money and ensure they do not go hungry.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

The Focus4Hope Food Club, based in Brighouse, aims to reduce dependency on food banks and free food parcels by providing a sustainable low-cost food market.

Run by charity Focus4Hope and Calderdale Credit Union, it also includes easy access to the credit union so that people are discouraged from turning to loan sharks and giving those who may have never had a bank account to put money away for the first time in their lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Juli Thompson, is CEO of Inn Churches who are bringing the scheme to Calderdale after success in Bradford.

The launch of the new projectThe launch of the new project
The launch of the new project
Most Popular

"We are really excited to bring FoodSavers to Calderdale,” she said. “The success of FoodSavers in Bradford has been such a good news story in the face of the adversity of the cost of living crisis.

"We have been inspired by the enthusiasm of Focus4Hope and Calderdale Credit Union in embracing this model.”

She said around 60 people have signed up so far to the scheme to better-manage their finances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Focus4Hope Food Club is open on Fridays and offers high quality fresh and store cupboard food for a low weekly membership fee.

On the Friday shopping day, there will also be the opportunity to enjoy a free warm drink and slice of cake as well as the chance to talk to one of the Focus4Hope team.

There will also be computers available for use as well as the chance to browse for bargain items in the charity’s Replenish store.

To find out more, visit the charity’s website.

Halifax restaurants: New eatery in Halifax Borough Market bringing Spanish flavour to the town

Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouseBradford