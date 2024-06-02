Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new guide to the Calderdale Way has been written to help celebrate the landmark’s 50th anniversary.

With Calderdale celebrating its 50th year, its flagship footpath, the Calderdale Way, is nearing the same landmark.

Created to mark the formation of the borough in 1974, this 50 mile circular route around the whole of Calderdale was officially opened on October 21, 1978.

It was overseen by the Calderdale Way Association, a collection of local civic trusts who came together to promote what was then a largely unfashionable area, and partially funded by the Countryside Commission.

Chris Goddard

Now in 2024 it is getting a refresh. This spring, volunteers from CROWS (Community Rights of Way Service) went round the whole route, putting up hundreds of waymarkers to help walkers find their way around the route.

Meanwhile a new publication from local cartographer Christopher Goddard provides a detailed map and instructions for undertaking the walk.

The route of the Calderdale Way has changed very little in the nearly half century of its existence and the original guidebook remained in print until recently.

However, with no guides still in print, Christopher decided the time was right to tackle this route, which takes in local landmarks like Great Rock, Shibden Dale, Midgley Moor, Heptonstall, Stone Chair and North Dean Wood.

"I knew a lot of these places already, but following the route made me realise how special the landscape of Calderdale is,” he said.

"It changes at every turn and this walk took me to some new and fascinating corners of the borough.”

Christopher has broken the route down into five sections of approximately 10 miles, each easily accessible by public transport.

As a circuit it can be started anywhere, whether in Brighouse, Ripponden, Todmorden, Heptonstall or Illingworth.

The double-sided map is accompanied by a wealth of information about local history, wildlife and folklore.