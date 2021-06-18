New Halifax charity wins Together Housing's Charity of the Year

In an online ceremony Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson scooped the prize for their charity, The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

Happy Days UK received £250 for third prize and WomenCentre received £500 for placing second when all votes were calculated.

Organised by Together Housing, the award aimed to recognise and support charities that staff felt are having a great social impact.

Ben Moorhouse from the charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

The organisation opened the opportunity for all 1492 staff to nominate a charity they felt was deserving of this year’s donation and put the most popular nominations to a vote, open to all.

Emma Tomkinson, Head of Change Project Partners for Together Housing led on the initiative, said, “It is great, not only to have the chance to support charities making a difference, but to support the work that Together Housing staff are doing outside of their day jobs. Over the next year we look forward to spreading awareness of the Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation and raising funds for the good work it does.”

The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation aims to increase the awareness of stillbirth, support parents who have experienced the death of a baby and support research to help reduce the number of babies who die in pregnancy or birth.

The foundation was set up to continue their daughter’s legacy after Ben and Gaynor’s daughter Kallipateira was tragically stillborn in October 2018 at Calderdale Royal Hospital just two weeks from her due date.

Together Housing will support the foundation over the next year by spreading awareness of the charity’s aims and helping to promote their fundraising activities.

The charity has had a difficult first year with coronavirus restrictions cancelling most fundraising plans.

Ben said, “As a new charity that launched during lockdown in 2020, it has been a challenging first year with many plans being cancelled. When we found out we had won, Gaynor and I were very emotional. To know people acknowledge our daughter and want to help continue her legacy means so much to us both.

“The £1000 donation will have a huge impact on our charity. It will be used to support families who have recently experienced the death of a baby and to support research that could save lives.”