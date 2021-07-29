New inquest date is set for man shot by police at Ainley Top in 2017

Yassar Yaqub was 28 when he was shot in January 2017 after the Audi in which he was a passenger was stopped by armed police on the M62 at Ainley Top. An inquest was provisionally set to be held in January – four years after his death.

But following a pre-inquest review the hearing will now be held from September 5 2022.

Judge Guy Kearl QC who is Recorder of Leeds, will sit as a coroner for the inquest which will also require a jury.

Interested parties will be the dead man’s family, West Yorkshire Police, a police officer known as V39 who shot Mr Yaqub, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and the National Crime Agency.

Sitting at Leeds Crown Court for the inquest review, Judge Kearl explained the delay, saying all parties had a great deal of evidence to examine.

He said: “I am very conscious about the time that has expired since the event itself, however, it is important that this is a matter that is dealt with properly, that all angles are considered and that the family and all the interested parties receive the material to which they are entitled.”

Mohsin Amin, driving the Audi, was jailed for 18 years in 2018.

He was convicted of being involved in a conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition on the day of the incident.

The IOPC has said it will publish a reporting into the shooting after the inquest.

Mr Yaqub’s father, Mohammed Yaqub, has always protested his son’s innocence.