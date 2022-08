Calderdale SmartMove has launched the Smart Services Leaflet, designed to show people where they can find support in Calderdale.

Students from Trinity Sixth Form Academy designed the leaflet, researching Halifax landmarks and doing the drawings.

Caravan Guard and Community Foundation for Calderdale funded the project and Print Bureau printed the leaflet.

Calderdale SmartMove and pupils from Trinity Sixth Form Academy have teamed up to create the leaflet