New Mayor of Hebden Royd town council elected

New Mayor Keith Butterick with his wife Lorna

Hebden Royd town council has formally elected Councillor Keith Butterick as Mayor for the 2025–2026 civic year.

The appointment was made during the annual meeting of the town council, held on Tuesday, May 20 at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Councillor Steve Woodhead was also appointed as deputy mayor.

Councillor Butterick named his wife, Lorna, as his consort for the year and in his inaugural address, spoke of the importance of community cohesion and reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for local causes.

“Becoming Mayor of Hebden Royd is a real privilege,” he said. “Though I’m a relatively recent resident of Mytholmroyd, my roots in Calderdale run deep, and I’m committed to giving back to the communities that have shaped me.

"My career has always been about communication, listening, and engagement – values I intend to carry forward in this role.

"As Mayor, I’m especially keen to support the White Ribbon Campaign – a vital cause that challenges violence against women and promotes respect and equality.

"I look forward to championing this work and engaging with residents across Hebden Royd in the year ahead.”

Service to the Community awards were also handed out at the meeting, recognising outstanding voluntary contributions across Hebden Royd.

Neil Diment was awarded the Service to the Community award, following a nomination by Coun Nikki Harvey, in recognition of his significant voluntary work, notably with the High Hirst Woodmeadow project.

With a professional background in ancient hay meadows and biodiversity, he has been instrumental in transforming the site into a vibrant centre for ecological education and community involvement.

He is also co-founder of the Calder Youth Folk Group, which has provided inclusive musical opportunities for young people since 2018.

The youth section of the Service to the Community award was presented to the Happy Valley Pride Youth Engagement Programme, following nomination by Coun Barry Young.

The group was commended for delivering inclusive and empowering events for young people, particularly Electric Bloom – a new, free music event hosted at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge for those aged 11 to 18.

The meeting also marked the conclusion of Coun Pat Fraser’s term as Mayor. In her farewell address, she reflected on a memorable year that included the Kenneth Kaberry Awards, a peace themed Civic Service, and fundraising initiatives that resulted in a £2,130 donation to the Hebden Bridge Saints under 15’s girls football team.

The evening concluded with a performance by local guitarist Steve Tynan, accompanied by light refreshments.