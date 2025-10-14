New place of worship in Calderdale town can go ahead despite concerns

Plans for a new place of worship in part of Calderdale have been approved.

Some concerns had been raised about the application by The Kingdom Hall Trust to build on the land next to Asquith Care Home on Burnley Road in Todmorden.

The proposals – approved subject to conditions – are for a new place of worship and parking.

But there were worries from objectors including about insufficient parking, noise and access to the site.

A planning officers’ report addressed these concerns, saying: “The size of the congregation would be limited by the relatively modest footprint of the proposed facility, such that unacceptable environmental health concerns in respect of auditory disturbance are considered unlikely.

"Whilst concerns as to amenities impact during the construction phase are noted, given the total scale of development, any such impact would be temporary.”

The planning officer’s report also said: “The proposed development would provide an important community facility within a highly sustainable location with ready access to the borough’s public transport network.

"The site would benefit from sufficient parking within the curtilage with acceptable access to the highway, such that it is unlikely to be of detriment to the safe and free flow of vehicular traffic.”

It added: “The proposed development would support the borough’s cultural landscape and provide the existing local congregation with enhanced facilities.

"The design scheme so proposed is considered as respectful to the character of the locality and the appearance of neighbouring buildings through form, scale and the utilisations of a pallet of materials characteristic of the locality.”