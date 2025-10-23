New state-of-the-art mosque for Halifax approved

A new state-of-the art mosque has been approved to replace an existing one in part of Halifax.

Calderdale Council planning councillors have approved Jami Masjid Noorani Mosque’s application to demolish existing mosque buildings on the corner of Gibraltar Road and Buckland Place.

Councillors went against planning officers’ recommendation that the plans should be refused because of a lack of parking spaces in the plans, which new buildings would usually require under recently adopted planning guidance.

All liked the design of the building, which blends Islamic architectural references and motifs with local materials and styles.

They said it will improve the area visually, compared to the existing buildings, as well as being better suited for purpose.

Officers said the proposals, including a dome which is modest in scale, added interest to the skyline without being unduly prominent.

They said: “The proposal, as a purpose-built development, would provide a betterment over the current facilities.

“The principle is considered to be well-established.

“We have a design here that responds both to the cultural and religious identity of its users while remaining rooted in its local context.”

Under Calderdale’s Local Plan, 78 off-street car parking spaces should be required for a place of worship like this if it were new to a site – but none were proposed, said officers.

Attendees will have to use on-street parking which could adversely impact other neighbours, officers argued.

They claimed an agreement to use some space at certain times - particularly during Friday prayers - at Spring Hall Group Practice could not be given much weight in light of a planning condition for the surgery which said it must be used by occupiers of, and visitors to, the practice.

Councillors recognised the argument but with the same on-street only parking arrangements already in place for those using the mosque at the moment, they asked what any difference would be.

Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) said he did not think highways officers had made a case as the same parking issues applied now.

“I can’t see any sufficient evidence that parking and access would be an additional problem,” he said.

Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) and Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) both said the potential parking issues also had to be weighed against the benefits to the community of the new building.

Members heard most of the people attending the mosque live locally and arrive on foot, while at particularly busy times mosque members help steward parking.

They were told there were no real issues at the moment and the only representation received by the council on the plans was in support of them.

All three ward councillors for the area supported the scheme, said Coun Mohammed Shazad Fazal (Lab, Park)

Coun Fazal added there was a “dire need” for the new building, more suited to purpose.

“This will greatly benefit the local community – the extension will provide modern, accessible, up-to-date facilities that meet the needs of worshippers and the community alike.

“It’s a centre for education, community engagement and social support,” he said.

Dr Mohammed Khan, for the mosque, said numbers attending had been consistent for 15 years now and would most likely remain the same.