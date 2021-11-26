New visuals show how £60m Crosslee Park development in Hipperholme will look

Residential area of Crosslee Park

Working with One Eight Studios to showcase potential spaces within the site through the imagery, shots include elements of its landscape strategy and residential areas.

Developer Crosslee Properties say they are determined to provide a space which offers new recreational opportunities, as well as benefitting existing nearby residents at their proposed Crosslee Park development.

Located on the site of the former Crosslee tumble dryer factory, which stood there for more than 30 years, the name of the development has been chosen to reflect both the site’s manufacturing heritage and the sustainable, green public spaces it will provide for residents of Hipperholme and the development.

Green areas with pedestrian walks

These include 4.5-acres of mature woodlands and public open space, as well as a tree and grass-lined pedestrian and cycle ‘green corridor’ route running through the development. The green corridor will provide a primary pedestrian and cycle link between Brighouse Road and St Giles Road.

Crosslee Park will also include pedestrian and cycle links with the recently approved Taylor Wimpey development of 91 new homes to the north of the site.

There will be electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at all properties, communal EV charging in car parks and an onsite EV car club for use by residents of Hipperholme and Crosslee Park.

Subject to outline planning consent being secured, Crosslee Park will be able to provide 106 private one- to five-bedroom houses including affordable homes. There will also be a care home, assisted living accommodation and a McCarthy & Stone retirement village, including 24 bungalows, on the site thereby creating a multi-generational residential development.

Cycle lane with pathway for exercise

In addition, Crosslee Park will deliver around 80,000 sq ft of industrial space in ten units ranging from 2,500 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft. There will also be provision for a 19,420 sq ft European food store.

The masterplan for the development was designed by Leeds-based Whittam Cox Architects. Crosslee Properties’ application will be heard by Calderdale Council’s planning committee in the coming months.

The development company which has submitted the plans, Crosslee Properties, is led by Crosslee chairman, David Ross.

Commenting on the development Mr Ross said: “We are completely committed to creating a sustainable community asset for the people of Hipperholme and surrounding areas that will provide them with an excellent place to live, work and relax.

“Our plans for the site have been carefully considered and thoughtfully designed to deliver a mix of uses that will revitalise the site and once more make this location a vibrant and thriving place to be."