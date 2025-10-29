New waste partnership for Calderdale to begin next summer as contract with Suez comes to an end

Next year a major Calderdale council service – waste collection and recycling – switches to a partnership arrangement, and senior councillors will consider if the transition is on track.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet are also asked to agree the new name for their authority’s joint venture with experienced operators the Norse Group – it is suggested this will be Calderdale Norse Ltd – when members meet on November 3.

Residents are promised they won’t see the join when the new operation begins on August 1, 2026, with no significant changes other than seeing newer and more efficient vehicles and staff wearing different uniforms.

Councillor Danielle Durrans.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) says: “As we enter the last year of our contract with Suez, we’re doing all we can to ensure that the transition to a joint venture arrangement is a smooth as possible.”

All existing staff from current operator Suez working on the Calderdale contract will transfer over to Calderdale Norse Ltd, with the same terms and conditions of their contract.

And a lot of work is already under way between Calderdale Council officers and Norse representatives to get the service ready, councillors are told.

New waste collection vehicles have been ordered and these will allow for consideration to be given to the introduction of additional materials for recycling, such as items like flexible plastics.

The proposed new logo for Calderdale Norse Ltd, 2025

Further work is ongoing to secure the other vehicles, plant and equipment required to deliver additional services, such as bulky and clinical waste collections.

Work has also been taking place to ensure that IT requirements are addressed and that all the depots that will be used or operated by Calderdale Norse Ltd are in a suitable condition and location to deliver services efficiently and effectively, the councillors are told.

In late summer, Calderdale scrutiny councillors were given a detailed update, hearing a joint venture delivery model provides a number of benefits, including allowing the council to have greater control over the future direction of the service and any changes arising from legislation, as well as offering assurances of a resilient and reliable service for residents.

It is also identified as offering the best value for money to the council in challenging financial times, although extending Suez’s contract for an additional two years while the new service is configured has pressure on budgets – an reported overspend of £2.1 million this year.

Director of Public Services, Ian Day.

The scrutiny councillors heard changes and improvements are expected but will be gradual rather than radical – at least to start with.

Partners the Norse Group are the UK’s leading local authority trading company and will have an 80 per cent shareholding, with the council taking 20 per cent.

Norse are wholly owned by Norfolk County Council and, trading since 1988, has a £370 million annual turnover, employing 9,000 people.

Because the company began in the public sector, it is aware of social as well as financial value, they heard.

Halifax Town Hall.

The contract covers waste and recycling collections from all Calderdale residential properties, with recycling collected weekly and general waste fortnightly, plus waste transfer centres.

The council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day, told the scrutiny councillors the primary reason for choosing the joint venture is to ensure the transition was stable – it had been many, many years since Calderdale ran its own waste and recycling services and transition, not transformation, at least not immediately, is the safest way.

The key “selling point” of Norse was its size and experience, including staffing and vehicle support, and a more competitive price, he told them.

“It provided an affordable solution – one that represented value for money and one that represented a very low risk,” he said.