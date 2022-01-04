New Year's Day babies bring joy for 2022 at Calderdale and Huddersfield maternity services

Margo - the first baby to be born on New Year's Day at Calderdale and Huddersfield's maternity services - with mum Heather Rees

The first baby to be born at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Maternity Services on January 1 was little Margo, weighing 7lb 7oz.

She was delivered at 5.08am to parents Heather Rees and Jordan Lomas, of Huddersfield.

The second baby born was another girl, Erin, born at 5.43am to Aileen Calcott and Martin Young, of Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Erin, the second baby to be born at Calderdale and Huddersfield maternity services on New Year's Day