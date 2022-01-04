New Year's Day babies bring joy for 2022 at Calderdale and Huddersfield maternity services

The new year has brought new bundles of joy for some Calderdale families welcoming New Year's Day babies to the world.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:54 am
Margo - the first baby to be born on New Year's Day at Calderdale and Huddersfield's maternity services - with mum Heather Rees

The first baby to be born at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Maternity Services on January 1 was little Margo, weighing 7lb 7oz.

She was delivered at 5.08am to parents Heather Rees and Jordan Lomas, of Huddersfield.

The second baby born was another girl, Erin, born at 5.43am to Aileen Calcott and Martin Young, of Halifax.

Little Erin, the second baby to be born at Calderdale and Huddersfield maternity services on New Year's Day

She weighed 7lb 3oz and her parents were looking forward to introducing her to her big sister, five-year-old Eva.

