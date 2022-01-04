New Year's Day babies bring joy for 2022 at Calderdale and Huddersfield maternity services
The new year has brought new bundles of joy for some Calderdale families welcoming New Year's Day babies to the world.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:54 am
The first baby to be born at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Maternity Services on January 1 was little Margo, weighing 7lb 7oz.
She was delivered at 5.08am to parents Heather Rees and Jordan Lomas, of Huddersfield.
The second baby born was another girl, Erin, born at 5.43am to Aileen Calcott and Martin Young, of Halifax.
She weighed 7lb 3oz and her parents were looking forward to introducing her to her big sister, five-year-old Eva.