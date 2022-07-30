Newlywed couple's Turkey plight: Halifax soldier says they can only see their premature son for A MINUTE a day

Stephen Crawshaw, from Illingworth, says they are only allowed to see little Wolfe for a minute a day in the Turkey hospital where he is being cared for.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, Steve and his wife Louise are already facing steep medical and accommodation bills, and it would cost around £50,000 to charter an air ambulance to fly Wolfe back to the UK.

"It feels like we are out here to defend for ourselves and the British Embassy have been no help whatsoever," said Stephen.

Stephen Crawshaw, from Halifax, and his wife Louise on their wedding day

"I have messages of me asking for them to come to our hotel and support us more and they just sent us a link to Turkish lawyers."

The couple were married earlier this month at Hazlewood Castle, near Leeds, and were in Turkey with their nearly-one-year-old son Ronnie and Louise's three other children for their honeymoon.

Stephen said Louise woke him one night in pain, crying and bleeding and they went straight to hospital.

An ultrasound showed Wolfe was breech and doctors insisted on carrying out an emergency C-section.

Little Wolfe in hospital in Turkey

"They took my wife away then two hours later my wife comes back, still crying and in pain - no baby and no information on what is going off," he said.

"Multiple times I went to the reception asking for any information on how my son is doing and for pain relief for my wife. Never have I ever seen my wife in such pain and I felt powerless to help her.

"Seven hours later they came in and told us our son cannot breathe on his own and needs a ventilator. We asked to see our son and they told us we can only see him for one minute once a day!"

Wolfe has an infection in his lungs and fluid inside his kidney, and the couple have been told he will need at least three weeks of intensive care treatment.

The family on the couple's wedding day

The couple had insurance, as well as a fit to fly note from Louise's midwife, but their insurance company has told them Wolfe would have needed to be born eight weeks early for them to pay out - and he was born seven weeks and five days before his due date.

Stephen, 28, has been serving with the Yorkshire Regiment since he was 16, and has many family members in Halifax.

The couple's loved ones have set up an online fundraiser in a bid to help the couple during their ordeal.