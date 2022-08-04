Noah's Ark Centre creates new fund in memory of former Halifax resident

Moylesy's Memorial Money, or the Triple M Fund, has been designed to support struggling families in need of debt advice in Calderdale, specifically to help with fees associated with becoming debt free.

Andrew Sykes, from the centre, said: "Christopher "Moylesy" Moore was a good friend of mine who sadly passed away on May 31.

"One of my daughters, Katie, got married in Denia, Spain on June 1 and 50 or so family members and friends, including Chris and his partner Tracey, flew over for the wedding.

Christopher "Moylesy" Moore

"On the night before the wedding Chris had a massive heart attack and died. He was repatriated to Halifax and cremated on July 11.

"Tracey and the family asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Noah's Ark. We received £794.

"With additional funds we've received recently this is now £1,350, not a huge amount and something we'll spend quite quickly.

"Our work can be life changing for those we support. Chris was a big, kind hearted soul, loved by everyone he came in to contact with.

Andrew Sykes

"We'd really like to keep Chris's memory alive and think the Triple M fund will be a way of remembering him, hopefully for a long time to come."

Noah's Ark are having some postcards printed with a photo of Chris in a Superman t-shirt on the front and their address on the back. Recipients of the fund will be asked to tell Noah's Ark how they feel having worked with them by returning the post card to them.

Andrew says the service continues to deal with a lot of people feeling the strain of the cost of living crisis.

"Noah’s Ark have had a year thus far like no other," he said.

"In terms of clients coming for debt advice, the year to July 31 we’ve helped 231 Calderdale residents to become debt free.

"To get some context for that, in the whole 2016 it was 61 and in 2017 it was 77.

"Our numbers are significant nationally. If sustained throughout 2022 then we will top 400 which will see Calderdale very much at the top of local authorities across the UK.

"In regard the cost of living crisis, I don’t feel this has truly hit yet.

"Our food parcel numbers for July were much lower than normal. If you think about it logically though, that’s exactly what you should expect.

"People on Universal Credit have had the first cost of living payment of £326, so why should they need a food parcel?

"For me October is the worrying month: the energy price cap rise and the onset of autumn and winter.

"I honestly fear that people will have to choose between feeding themselves or heating their homes. I am genuinely worried about this."

Andrew says funding for Noah's Ark's remains uncertain.

"Our funding woes remain unresolved," he said. "Calderdale Council are throwing a lifeline: £25,000 which will mean we can continue until the end of the year.

"Last Wednesday the council voted to review the local authorities Anti-Poverty Action Plan in the context of funding debt advice provision, with Noah’s Ark being mentioned specifically. We hope this won’t be too late though for us.

"There's lots going on to be honest. My staff and I remain positive though.

"We all love our work and feel privileged to do what we do. We know the impact we have and hope that this is recognised and valued for what it is."