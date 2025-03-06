Noah's Ark receives huge funding boost to ensure vital mental health work with young people can continue

The Noah’s Ark money advice service in Halifax is one of just 24 hubs across the UK that has been chosen to receive funding for their mental health support for young people.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service, based in Ovenden, will receive £242,000 from the Department for Health and Social Care as part of new government investment in community-based Early Support Hubs.

The funding will provide hundreds of young people across Halifax with vital mental health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Support Hubs offer open-access, drop-in services for young people aged 11-25, helping them with exam stress, financial difficulties, employment, and relationships without the need for a referral or doctor’s appointment. By providing early intervention, these hubs help prevent more severe mental health issues from developing.

Andrew Sykes from Noah's Ark and Halifax MP Kate Dearden

The Noah’s Ark Centre, the largest voluntary-sector provider of therapeutic services in Calderdale, plays a crucial role in improving local mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing and works in partnership with Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group and Calderdale Council.

Andrew Sykes, funding manager at Noah’s Ark Centre, said: "The extension of the Early Years Support Hubs funding for a further 12 months is great news for Noah's Ark and the young people of Calderdale. Mental health is a complex issue and often requires a multi-faceted, holistic approach to derive the best outcomes.

"We were delighted to have been chosen by the Department for Health and Social Care as one of only 24 hubs across the United Kingdom, as it recognises the value and quality of our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our ability to work with young people across multiple areas of support including counselling, psychotherapy, money, debt, benefits and budgeting help, healthy eating and exercise and access to essential grants, is unique in Calderdale and beyond."

Kate Dearden, Halifax MP, who lobbied on behalf of Noah’s Ark for the funding, said: "This funding is life-changing and for some, life-saving.

"I have been lobbying Ministers to secure this funding because I know just how important Noah’s Ark is to young people in Halifax. I am delighted that after pushing for greater investment in mental health services, the Department for Health and Social Care has delivered £242,400 for Early Support Hubs in our community.

"In communities like mine, where the cost-of-living crisis has hit hardest and deprivation levels are high, the financial and mental health support provided by Noah’s Ark can be life-changing—and for some, life-saving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Beyond their work at the centre, I have seen firsthand the impact of their outreach work, as they have joined me on several occasions at my cost-of-living advice surgeries to support residents in need.

“I am proud to be part of a Labour Government that is delivering for Halifax, working alongside brilliant local service providers to ensure young people receive the mental health support they deserve."