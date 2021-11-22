Noel Gallagher to play Halifax's Piece Hall

Noel Gallagher

The famous former Oasis songwriter and his band High Flyting Birds will perform at The Piece Hall on Tuesday, June 21.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 26 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are so excited to announce music legend and cultural icon Noel Gallagher as one of our big headliners at Live at The Piece Hall next summer.

“Noel has been at the forefront of the British music scene for almost 30 years, written some of the most important songs of all time and we cannot wait for him and his band High Flying Birds to join us here at this special venue on June 21. It is going to be a truly amazing night.”

As a founding member and the principal songwriter of British music legends Oasis, Noel Gallagher has sold more than 70 million records, including the band’s generation-defining albums Definitely Maybe and What’s The Story Morning Glory?

Noel with his 11-piece band will perform tracks from his new series of EPs and from the impressive Gallagher back catalogue when he comes to The Piece Hall.

Supporting them will be indie rock quartet Tribes.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are the latest in a string of big-name acts announced for the historic venue next summer.