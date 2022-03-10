Nominate your favourite new building in the borough and it could win a Halifax Civic Trust award

The trust is on the lookout for the best new or restored buildings and other environmental improvements and will hand out awards for the best of them in May.

Halifax Civic Trust Awards have been made since 1992 to encourage high-quality design and craftsmanship in schemes in Halifax or its countryside.

A double ceremony was held last year for Trinity Sixth Form Academy and the Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Memorial Statue. All Saints Welcome Garden on Dudwell Lane was commended.

Duke of Wellington's Regimental Monument

Winning projects have included restored mills, the Peoples Park, houses, shops and warehouses, new schools, medical centres and housing, everything from a walled garden to a restored 240 year old sundial.

Awards are made for schemes within Halifax Civic Trust’s area, that is the former County Borough of Halifax, from Luddenden and Wainstalls in the west to Northowram and Southowram in the east and from Copley in the south to Ogden in the north.

Awards this year are for work substantially carried out in 2021.

The main award each year is in the form of a green, oval plaque. Other winners receive commendation certificates.

Trinity Sixth Form Academy

This year's awards will be presented at the trust's annual general meeting in May following a visit to all the nominated schemes.

Halifax Civic Trust Chair Alan Goodrum said: “I have been really encouraged by the quality of schemes over the last two years and we have managed to keep the awards scheme going through lockdown. We are looking forward to hearing what the public regard as their favourite schemes. with an interest in buildings and the environment to enter their favourite new schemes.”