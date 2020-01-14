Northern Broadsides seeks Quality Street factory workers for new production

The Northern Broadsides Theatre Company is reaching out to Quality Street factory workers in Halifax, past and present, to hear their stories of love, friendship and working life.

These tales will frame the action, providing a modern lens through which audience members can reimagine J.M. Barrie’s regency rom com of the same name.

In addition, the cast and creatives will share scenes from the play, with factory workers’ feedback integral to the production.

Quality Street, Laurie Sansom’s inaugural production as Artistic Director of Northern Broadsides, opens at The Viaduct Theatre in Halifax on 14 February, before embarking on a national tour.

If you are interested in playing a fundamental part in the production, head to the Northern Broadsides website for more information.

Northern Broadsides is hosting an introductory session at Dean Clough, Halifax, on Wednesday, January 23 at 6.30pm. Confirm your attendance here: https://www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/opportunities/.