News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

NOSTALGIA: You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things - how many have you done?

Halifax has its little quirks that make it the home we know and love and chances are you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in the town.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT

From boating at Shibden Park to a nightclub that offers 75p drinks there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.

You're not really from Halifax if you haven't…

43 photos will take you back to a Halifax night out back in 2010

45 photos that will take you right back to a Halifax night out back in 2008

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre has been a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years.

1. Spent the night at this iconic venue

From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre has been a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Going to the Acapulco is a right of passage in Halifax. You can't go wrong with dancing on carpet and 75p drinks!

2. Visited the Acca

Going to the Acapulco is a right of passage in Halifax. You can't go wrong with dancing on carpet and 75p drinks! Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park.

3. Spent a sunny day at Manor Heath

With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
The Piece Hall has stood in Halifax for since 1779 and with its stunning architecture and fabulous shops and restaurants this is a must visit for any Halifax resident.

4. Strolled around The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall has stood in Halifax for since 1779 and with its stunning architecture and fabulous shops and restaurants this is a must visit for any Halifax resident. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxNostalgiaHappy ValleyBBC