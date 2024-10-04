Former Mayor of Calderdale and local councillor Chris O’Connor has died aged 82.

Chris was born on March 7, 1942 in Bexhill on Sea. After leaving school at 16, he enlisted in GSC (General Service Corps) on August 27, 1958 at Chatham and was based at the Army Apprentice School at Arborfield.

Then on July 28, 1961 he joined REME. In total he served just over 10 years when he left on March 6, 1969.

During that time he joined HMS Fearless from Plymouth in 1967 and worked on amphibious landing craft as a vehicle mechanic and engineer.

He saw active service on a 12 month tour in Aden, and also served in Great Britain and Germany . For his service, he was awarded the General Service Medal for South Arabia and was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

He left the army when he met married Dorothy Gordon in 1971. Chris and Dorothy settled in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, where they lived for almost 40 years, bringing up their family; Fiona, Alison and Christopher.

Whilst Chris and Dorothy's children were growing up, Chris became heavily involved in local politics, campaigning, and helping the local community in his spare time. For many years he would run, and stock, the book stalls to help fundraise at Hipperholme Infants and then Lightcliffe Junior school.

He campaigned on doorsteps in several elections in the 1980s and 90s and spent over a decade as a local councillor for Hipperholme and Lightcliffe where they lived - helping local residents and doing his civic duty.

In 2001 he was rewarded for his long service as a councillor by being elected as Mayor of Calderdale.

Dorothy had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years earlier and as Mayor and Mayoress, they chose the MS Society as Mayor’s Charity - helping fundraise thousands of pounds for the charity over their year as Mayor and Mayoress.

Chris even undertook a fundraising zip line for the charity aged 65.

Through being a councillor, Chris also got heavily involved with the Calderdale-Strakonice twin link, which linked up communities in Yorkshire and the Czech Republic.

Chris and Dororthy travelled to Strakonice many times over the years and made friends in South Bohemia, who Chris still visited up until last year.

Chris and Dorothy were also regular attendees at Christchurch in Hipperholme.

Dorothy sadly died in 2012 and Chris helped fundraise for Overgate Hospice, who cared for her in her final weeks.

In the years following Dorothy's death, Chris sold the house in Lightcliffe and split his time between Ireland and visiting his children and four grandchildren.

Chris applied to become a Chelsea Pensioner at the Royal Hospital and moved in December 2019, so had not been there very long when lockdown hit.

Covid cases were high at the hospital and Chris caught it spring 2020. He was very vulnerable due to having lung disease and COPD, and was left with long Covid as a result.

This didn’t slow down his passion for helping though - he volunteered in the Army Museum on site at the hospital and was active in the singing group right up until his death, appearing on the BBC TV footage of the Chelsea Flower Show with his singing group.

He participated in two Veterans Honour Banger Rally’s, driving from London to Gibraltar in 2022 and 2023, raising £3,000 for chosen charities.

He also worked with London Ukraine Aid to personally deliver trucks, aid and medical supplies to Ukraine, driving to Ukraine and back three times since the war broke out, particularly supporting the Lviv Childrens Hospital.

As a result, Chris was personally recognised for his help and support by the local Ukrainian Government and presented with a personalised shield, medal and tankard thanking him from the people of the Ukraine.

Chris' health sadly deteriorated in 2024 and he was unable to fundraise and compete in this year’s Veterans Honour Banger Rally.

However, the team behind the rally organised a parade past his mobility scooter and a surprise award was presented to him at the dinner following the event.

The Chris O'Connor Outstanding Achievement Award will be presented annually and Chris was the inaugral recipient of it at the ceremony in Wales just two weeks before his death.

His funeral will be October 28 in the Wren Chapel at the Royal Hopsital, Chelsea.

No flowers please - details of charities to donate to will follow.