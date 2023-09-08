Ombudsman complaint: Calderdale Council criticised for 'lack of initiative' and pays compensation after failing to support man with dementia
That is the finding of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, who has criticised Calderdale Council for its “lack of joined-up thinking”.
As reported by the Courier last week, the council has apologised for failing to support the vulnerable homeless man and admitted it “made mistakes” responding to the housing and social care needs of the man whose sister complained to the ombudsman.
The man, who had a rapidly-progressing form of dementia, became homeless in October 2021 and the council placed him in temporary hotel accommodation while it decided what could be done for him.
But the ombudsman said, instead of working together in the man’s best interests, both the housing and adult social care departments decided they could not act until the other had done so.
In a statement released today (Friday) the ombudsman said: “This lack of joined-up thinking left a vulnerable man without the social care support he needed in unsuitable accommodation for too long,” said the ombudsman.
"His placement in unsuitable temporary accommodation also played a part in his inability to access much-needed community health services to medicate his dementia.
"Because of his growing needs the man was eventually sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and later passed away in hospital.”
Paul Najsarek, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: “Calderdale Council showed a clear lack of initiative when trying to help this man.
“To its credit, the council has readily accepted our report’s findings and has agreed a host of measures to ensure this situation cannot happen again.”
The council has agreed to apologise and pay £750 to the man’s sister for the significant distress she experienced.
Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, has apologised on behalf of the council.
“We made mistakes which we sincerely regret,” he said.
"We are deeply sorry for the significant distress and impacts caused for both the complainant and her late brother, and we have sent her a formal apology.
“We are already taking proactive steps to make sure these mistakes don’t happen again and to implement the ombudsman’s recommendations."