Calderdale Council will compensate a homeless family forced to spend longer than prescribed limit in unsuitable accommodation including a flat with a leaking, smelly toilet.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has upheld a man’s complaint about his family’s treatment by the council, which has agreed to apologise and pay him £2,600.

Accepting the ombudsman’s recommendations, the council is also reviewing its procurement policy to reduce use of Bed and Breakfast (B&B) accommodation and increase supply of other types.

The ombudsman’s recommendations also include the council ensuring a proper check of temporary accommodation is carried out before it is offered to ensure it is suitable.

Calderdale Council has agreed to apologise to the family

The man, referred to as Mr B in the ombudsman’s report, complained the council placed he and his family in unsuitable B&B accommodation for too long, forced him to accept an unsuitable offer of temporary accommodation which had significant disrepair issues and failed to take sufficient account of his and his wife’s medical needs.

He said he and his family incurred extra costs, for example for food, while staying in the B&B accommodation, and endured distress and inconvenience from living in unsuitable accommodation for longer than they should have done, and from having to move unnecessarily to temporary accommodation only to be placed in more unsuitable B&B accommodation again.

An issue at the some accommodation the family was forced to accept included a leaky toilet and sticky carpets, the man said.

The family had to leave the flat because of the awful smell from the toilet, he added.

The council moved them into different B&B accommodation but this was worse with no cooking or laundry facilities, compelling the family to buy takeaway food and spend £40 a week on a taxi to do the laundry, the man said.

Some clothes had been ruined by mould, the ombudsman heard.

The council had not uphold his complaint to them, and while accepting B&B accommodation was not ideal for families, particularly with medical or mobility needs and distance from the children’s schools, said it was satisfied it had met its interim accommodation duty and the school had funded the travel for some of the children.

It noted Mr B had found some accommodation himself in the private rented sector.