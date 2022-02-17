One family clocks up 70 years of service at Holdsworth House Hotel

As a young girl growing up, Rose watched her mother Maureen work at Holdsworth House in Halifax as the hotel’s kitchen porter.

A loyal employee, Maureen worked at Holdsworth House for 25 years seeing it go from a private country manor to one of Yorkshire’s top hotels and wedding venues.

In 1977, Maureen finally hung up her apron and it was a 16-year-old Rose who took over as kitchen porter.

A celebratory afternoon tea party at the hotel held in Rose's honour.

Rose remained at the award-winning hotel and wedding venue for 45 years.

Now, with 14 grandchildren to dote on, Rose has finally decided to retire and said a fond farewell to the team with a celebratory afternoon tea party at the hotel held in her honour.

Rose was born in Belfast but has lived in Halifax for most of her life.

Despite settling here and raising a daughter and four sons, Rose hasn’t lost any of her Irish humour or beautiful dialect.

She is held in the highest regard not only amongst the hotel team, but also Gail Moss and Kim Wynn of the Pearson family, who have owned the hotel since 1962.

Gail’s son and third-generation owner Nick Moss said: “I don’t remember a time when Rose wasn’t at Holdsworth House.

"She started working for the hotel the year I was born. She babysat me and my sisters and was a big part of our childhood. Rose always made a fuss of us when we came to the hotel and now makes the same fuss over my children.

"Now I’m working in the business, it’s been an absolute pleasure to see and fully appreciate just what Rose has done for us over such an incredible length of time; we’re all very fond of her and will miss our chats in the kitchen”

Whilst Rose’s mum Maureen was at the hotel when The Beatles stayed, Rose has witnessed her fair share of exciting times in Holdsworth House’s recent history.

From welcoming famous faces from TV and film including Marvel, Ackley Bridge, Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, to hobnobbing with the stars including Jamie Oliver, Henry Winkler, Suranne Jones and James Corden – although she’ll be the first to dismiss stardom with a wave of a hand!

Rose said: “Holdsworth House is my second home and it’s a family that grows every year with all the new couples that get married here. You just can’t beat it.”

In 2018, Rose was recognised with a long-service award for 40 years in the job. But she went on to add another five years and complete a momentous career.

Hotel general manager Joseph Farrar said, “It can’t be underestimated just what a role Rose has played at Holdsworth House. A kitchen porter is a vital role and is what keeps any busy restaurant and banqueting kitchen functioning properly.

"As well as keeping chefs in check for decades, Rose has always made time for everyone and anyone. She has a caring ear and is always ready to listen. We will all really miss her, but we know she’ll be calling in now and again to keep in contact with her friends and stay abreast of news.