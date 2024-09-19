Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire businesses swung into action for the annual Overgate Hospice Golf Day.

Over 45 teams teed off at Bradley Hall Golf Club last Friday and raised an incredible £15,500 to support the vital care that the hospice provides to the Calderdale community.

After a day of friendly competition, Chris Dunne, Darren Brown, Richard Chadwick, and Paul Glew from Brighouse Driveways took home the trophy.

Sovereign Wealth Cleckheaton were the headline sponsors of the event and have already committed to supporting again in 2025.

DSales UK Ltd kindly sponsored the hole-in-one competition, while Vocation Brewery joined the team on the first tee and gave a drink to every player.

Overgate’s business partnerships manager, Suzanne Benn, said: “The Overgate Golf Day is such a great day that brings together over 40 teams of golfers from local businesses and our community of supporters who enjoy being out on the course together socialising, networking, and raising funds for the hospice.

"I would like to say a big thank you to our new headline sponsor, Sovereign Wealth Cleckheaton, who joined us on the day, as well as Vocation Brewery who sponsored the first tee and DSales who were the halfway house sponsor as well as the many companies who sponsored a tee.”

For more information on Overgate’s Golf Day, contact Rachel Lumb on 01422 387121 or email [email protected].