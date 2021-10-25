Overgate Choir raises £1,300 for the hospice
The Overgate Hospice Choir were back on stage on Saturday for the first time since Christmas 2019 and raised £1,300.
They performed Rutter’s Requiem and three more Rutter pieces at All Saints Church, Elland.
They were joined by soprano soloist Jane Burnell who is Coro Nuovo Sussex Young Musician of the Year 2021 and principals of The National Festival Orchestra on Harp, Flute, Oboe, Cello, Timpani and Glockenspiel accompanied by Alan Horsey and conducted by Dr Simon Lindley.
The concert was generously sponsored by The Bearder Trust and some of the Choir members. The number of singers in the choir has remained the same at 70 since pre-Covid with a few having retired and new members joining.
This year is the 30th anniversary of the Choir being formed which also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Hospice. It is planned to celebrate this at the Choir’s Christmas Concert in Halifax Minster on Saturday 18 December.