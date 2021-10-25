Overgate Choir raises £1,300 for the hospice

The choir

They performed Rutter’s Requiem and three more Rutter pieces at All Saints Church, Elland.

They were joined by soprano soloist Jane Burnell who is Coro Nuovo Sussex Young Musician of the Year 2021 and principals of The National Festival Orchestra on Harp, Flute, Oboe, Cello, Timpani and Glockenspiel accompanied by Alan Horsey and conducted by Dr Simon Lindley.

The concert was generously sponsored by The Bearder Trust and some of the Choir members. The number of singers in the choir has remained the same at 70 since pre-Covid with a few having retired and new members joining.