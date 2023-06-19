Overgate Hospice and Happy Days join forces for three-day scenic cycle event

The Big Ride Home is a cycle ride like no other, raising vital funds for both charities and giving participants chance to cycle along the north west’s glittering coast and through the stunning Yorkshire hills over a three day period.

The ride will take place over September 14, 15 and 16 on a scenic route from Brighouse to Morecambe, then through to historic Harrogate before returning to Brighouse for the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riders will cycle 270 miles over the three days, whilst taking in the beautiful English countryside and coast.

Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home

Last year, the event saw 25 cyclists take on the challenge and raise an incredible £30,000 which was equally split between both charities. This year, the organisers hope to raise even more for these two special charities.

Stephen Brighton, volunteer for both Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, and creator of the route, said: “The Big Ride Home route is all ready for our participants and the team and I are excited to support them every peddle of the way! The cyclists will see some amazing views, make some wonderful friends and support two fantastic charities on the three-day route.”

The Big Ride Home is sponsored by local business The Mazery who sponsored last year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The registration fee is £150 and includes accommodation for the full three days, an exclusive rider’s jersey and food and drink on the ride.

Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home