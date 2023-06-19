News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Overgate Hospice and Happy Days join forces for three-day scenic cycle event

Two Calderdale charities, Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Big Ride Home is a cycle ride like no other, raising vital funds for both charities and giving participants chance to cycle along the north west’s glittering coast and through the stunning Yorkshire hills over a three day period.

The ride will take place over September 14, 15 and 16 on a scenic route from Brighouse to Morecambe, then through to historic Harrogate before returning to Brighouse for the finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Riders will cycle 270 miles over the three days, whilst taking in the beautiful English countryside and coast.

Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride HomeOvergate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home
Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home
Most Popular

Last year, the event saw 25 cyclists take on the challenge and raise an incredible £30,000 which was equally split between both charities. This year, the organisers hope to raise even more for these two special charities.

Stephen Brighton, volunteer for both Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, and creator of the route, said: “The Big Ride Home route is all ready for our participants and the team and I are excited to support them every peddle of the way! The cyclists will see some amazing views, make some wonderful friends and support two fantastic charities on the three-day route.”

The Big Ride Home is sponsored by local business The Mazery who sponsored last year’s event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The registration fee is £150 and includes accommodation for the full three days, an exclusive rider’s jersey and food and drink on the ride.

Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride HomeOvergate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home
Overgate Hospice and Happy Days, have come together for the second year to host The Big Ride Home

Places are limited and registration closes on July 31 so to secure your place, call Overgate Hospice on 01422 387121 or visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.

Read More
Read more: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's P...
Related topics:Overgate HospiceYorkshireBrighouseHarrogateMorecambe