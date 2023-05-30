Overgate Hospice choir to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III at summer concert

All Saints Church, Elland

They will be joined by Hammonds Band and their conductor Morgan Griffiths and have a feast of great music in store.

As befits a Coronation celebration, nearly all the choral pieces performed as part of the summer concert were either written to commemorate British royal occasions, or have been sung as part of such events subsequent to their composition.

More details of this are on the Overgater website www.overgatehospicechoir.co.uk.

The band’s programme consists of ‘pot pourri’ of popular pieces from traditional marches to the world of Music by John Miles.

The choir will be conducted by their recently appointed music director, James Savage-Hanford, and accompanied by Alan Horsey on the organ and piano.

Tickets priced £12 are available at www.wegottickets.com, Overgate Hospice or Harvey’s of Halifax.

