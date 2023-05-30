News you can trust since 1853
Overgate Hospice choir to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III at summer concert

The Overgate Hospice choir will be celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III at their summer concert on Saturday, June 10 at 7pm at All Saints Church, Elland.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
All Saints Church, EllandAll Saints Church, Elland
They will be joined by Hammonds Band and their conductor Morgan Griffiths and have a feast of great music in store.

As befits a Coronation celebration, nearly all the choral pieces performed as part of the summer concert were either written to commemorate British royal occasions, or have been sung as part of such events subsequent to their composition.

More details of this are on the Overgater website www.overgatehospicechoir.co.uk.

The band’s programme consists of ‘pot pourri’ of popular pieces from traditional marches to the world of Music by John Miles.

Most Popular

The choir will be conducted by their recently appointed music director, James Savage-Hanford, and accompanied by Alan Horsey on the organ and piano.

Tickets priced £12 are available at www.wegottickets.com, Overgate Hospice or Harvey’s of Halifax.

All profit from the concert will be donated to Overgate Hospice.

