Overgate Hospice Colour Run: All our photos as rainbow of runners descends on Halifax
Joy, fun and kindness were in full flow in Halifax yesterday (Saturday) for the Overgate Hospice Colour Run.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2023, 08:28 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 09:15 BST
Savile Park Moor was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as people flocked to run, skip and walk five km to raise funds and support for the hospice.
Hundreds of people took part, all wearing plenty of powder paint and huge smiles by the time they had finished.
The money raised at the annual event funds the hospice’s amazing work caring for people who are terminally ill.
To donate to the charity, visit https://www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved/donate/
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
