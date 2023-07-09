Joy, fun and kindness were in full flow in Halifax yesterday (Saturday) for the Overgate Hospice Colour Run.

Savile Park Moor was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as people flocked to run, skip and walk five km to raise funds and support for the hospice.

Hundreds of people took part, all wearing plenty of powder paint and huge smiles by the time they had finished.

The money raised at the annual event funds the hospice’s amazing work caring for people who are terminally ill.

To donate to the charity, visit https://www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

