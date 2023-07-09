News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Overgate Hospice charity Colour Run, Savile Park, HalifaxOvergate Hospice charity Colour Run, Savile Park, Halifax
Overgate Hospice charity Colour Run, Savile Park, Halifax

Overgate Hospice Colour Run: All our photos as rainbow of runners descends on Halifax

Joy, fun and kindness were in full flow in Halifax yesterday (Saturday) for the Overgate Hospice Colour Run.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2023, 08:28 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 09:15 BST

Savile Park Moor was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as people flocked to run, skip and walk five km to raise funds and support for the hospice.

Hundreds of people took part, all wearing plenty of powder paint and huge smiles by the time they had finished.

The money raised at the annual event funds the hospice’s amazing work caring for people who are terminally ill.

To donate to the charity, visit https://www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Piece Hall gigs: 30 pictures of crowds enjoying night two of George Ezra in Halifax

The big warm-up before the Overgate Hospice Colour Run on Savile Park, Halifax

The big warm-up before the Overgate Hospice Colour Run on Savile Park, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Overgate Hospice Colour Run: All our photos as rainbow of runners descend on Halifax

